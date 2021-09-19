Aviva PLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $534.35 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $540.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.53 and a 200-day moving average of $438.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

