Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Markel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Markel by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,209.53 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,238.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,204.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

