Aviva PLC Sells 2,526 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.48 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

