Aviva PLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $8,686,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Campbell Soup by 38.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

