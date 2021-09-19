Aviva PLC Sells 454,249 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454,249 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

