Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 551,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,232. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

