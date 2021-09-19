Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

AXSM opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

