Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.