B2Gold Corp. (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.98.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Insiders sold a total of 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

