B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

BTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.98.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

