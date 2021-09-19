Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) vs. ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Financial Survey

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bandwidth and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 7 0 2.70 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

Bandwidth presently has a consensus price target of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.23%. ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.12%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 7.56 -$43.98 million $0.22 469.59 ShotSpotter $45.73 million 9.70 $1.23 million $0.16 237.44

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth. ShotSpotter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -7.99% 3.68% 1.61% ShotSpotter 0.33% 2.92% 1.57%

Summary

Bandwidth beats ShotSpotter on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

