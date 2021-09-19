Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $37,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 625,304 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. 902,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,521. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

