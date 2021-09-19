Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 23,800 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 187.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 4,594,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

