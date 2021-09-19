Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

