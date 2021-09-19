Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.16 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 137,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. 2,301,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

