Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.41 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 29,615,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,919,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

