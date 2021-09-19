Barclays Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elastic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Elastic by 75.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

