Barclays Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $66.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $109.15.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,010 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,649,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.