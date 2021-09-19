Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

