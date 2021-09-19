Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.96%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

