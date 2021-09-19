Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $494.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

