Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$2.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,920 in the last ninety days.

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$2.75. 5,012,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,036. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.89.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

