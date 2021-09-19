BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.03. 1,839,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,132. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

