Ben Thorpe Sells 2,113 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

LON BRK opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,680 ($35.01). The company has a market cap of £391.65 million and a PE ratio of 30.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,407.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,233.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

