Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Up 6.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 138,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,050,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,629 shares of company stock valued at $15,720,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.