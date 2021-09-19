Berry Data (BRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,982.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.65 million and $181,982.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00175055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07095088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,365.22 or 1.00013835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00854059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.