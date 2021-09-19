BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading 5.8% Higher

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 29,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,547,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $550.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.57.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 5,791.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

