BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman Sells 450 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $16,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $17,230.50.

BCAB opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in BioAtla by 25.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.