Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. 904,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,589. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $139.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

