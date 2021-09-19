Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.58

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.58 and last traded at $137.93, with a volume of 1851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.93.
A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. Cowen lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
