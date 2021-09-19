Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.58

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.58 and last traded at $137.93, with a volume of 1851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. Cowen lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

