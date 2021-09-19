Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNOEF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops therapeutics for cancer and diseases of the central nervous system. The company operates through following segments: Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services. The Drug discovery and development segment engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of compounds to match a target product profile.

