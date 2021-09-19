BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.64 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $49.35 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00129178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049313 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.