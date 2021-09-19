Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $604.98 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $604.98 or 0.01284266 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.40 billion and approximately $5.81 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.80 or 0.00511184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00341801 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001017 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,850,356 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

