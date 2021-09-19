Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

