Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $344.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.