BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $7,315,903.04 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

