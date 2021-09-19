BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.71

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 2082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
