BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.71

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 2082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

