BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period.

Shares of BME traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. 18,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,300. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

