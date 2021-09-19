BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 47,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,076. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

