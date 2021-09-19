Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

