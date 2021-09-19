BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,834 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25,652.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,054 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 219,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.