BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 89,403 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after buying an additional 676,459 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Valero Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after buying an additional 597,085 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 368,918 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

VLO stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

