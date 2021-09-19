BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 96,754 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 320.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,754 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,888 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

LAMR opened at $109.82 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

