BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after purchasing an additional 161,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

