BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $12.16 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $181.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

