BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 284,749 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284,749 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $419,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

