Boosted Finance Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00004976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $141,069.27 and $46,578.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.27 or 0.07094520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,286.66 or 0.99836185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00853223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

