BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $22.92 on Friday. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

