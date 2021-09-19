Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

