Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $55.77 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.27% of Halliburton worth $55,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 12,226,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

